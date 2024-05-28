Man killed, another critically injured in single-vehicle crash in Stony Brook

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one man and critically injured another in Stony Brook on May 28.

A sanitation worker called 911 at 7:17 a.m. after observing an overturned 2004 GMC that had struck a tree in front of 1556 Stony Brook Road. Two males were found inside, unconscious, and were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital.

Patrick Kelly, 19, of St. James, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other man, who police are not identifying pending notification of next of kin, is in critical condition. Police are still investigating who was driving at the time of the crash. The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.