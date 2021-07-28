Man in critical condition after swimming pool drowning

Suffolk County Police 6th Squad detectives are investigating the near drowning of a man in a swimming pool in Mount Sinai on Saturday, July 24.

Police officers responded to the residence at 49 North Country Road after a 911 caller reported a man at the bottom of a backyard swimming pool. Sixth Precinct Officer Brian Christopher was first to arrive at the scene.

Officer Christopher jumped into the pool, removed the victim, and began CPR.

The victim, a 33-year-old male, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he is in critical condition.