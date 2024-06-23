Home Police & Fire Man found strangled on side of road in East Farmingdale
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the death of a man who was found in East Farmingdale on June 22.
First Precinct Police officers responded to Garity Place after a passerby called 911 to report a man on the side of the road at approximately 1:35 a.m. The man, Juan Carlos Diaz Geronimo, was pronounced dead at the scene by the East Farmingdale Fire Department.It was determined that Diaz Geronimo, 48, of North Amityville, was strangled.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on the homicide to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.