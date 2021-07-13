Man found seriously injured behind PJS strip mall

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the assault of a man who was located behind a Port Jefferson Station strip mall on Monday, June 12.

Sixth Precinct officers responded to the rear of 5145 Route 347 at approximately 9:20 a.m. after a 911 caller reported finding an injured man. The man, who detectives determined had been assaulted, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.