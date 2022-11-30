Man found dead off Smith Point County Park Police & Fire by Press Release - November 30, 2022 0 4 File photo Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the apparent drowning death of a man who was reported missing on Nov. 18 and located off of Smith Point County Park on Nov. 30. Pierre Morris, an employee of H&L Contracting of Hauppauge, was working on a boat at Smith Point Marina when he is believed to have gone overboard on Nov. 18 and was reported missing by a coworker at approximately 3:20 p.m. that day. Marine Bureau officers were called to Smith Point County Park at approximately 11:40 a.m. today after a man, who has been positively identified as Morris, was found unresponsive off East Concourse. Morris, 45, of Far Rockaway, was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.