Man found dead in Shoreham pool

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating after a man was found deceased in a pool in East Shoreham on May 25 around 4:20 p.m.

A homeowner on Pal Court was uncovering his pool for the summer when he made the grisly discovery and called 911. Investigators said there was a strong possibility that this could be 23-year-old Matthew Zoll, who stabbed his father to death in Rocky Point in November and then fled the scene, based on his clothing.

An autopsy will be conducted by personnel from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the exact identity and cause of death of the victim.