Man found dead in Nissequogue River

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man found in Kings Park on May 14.

Marine Bureau officers responded to a 911 call reporting a man in distress in the Nissequogue River on May 12 at 7:49 p.m. During a search of the area, an adult male was found deceased today in the Nissequogue River, near Old Dock Road, at approximately 6:40 p.m.

The man was pronounced at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner. Following a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the cause of death to be non-criminal in nature. The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.