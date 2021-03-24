Man fatally shot in Port Jefferson village

Suffolk County Police Homicide section detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred in Port Jefferson on March 24.

According to a representative from the SCPD, an adult male was fatally shot on Main Street, near West Broadway at approximately 3:35 p.m.

Mayor Margot Garant said the two individuals involved in a dispute were not from the area and a new camera located on the corner of the site was able to capture the altercation. The camera is hooked up directly to the SCPD Real Time Crime Center.

No further information was given at the time due to the ongoing investigation.

“We’re very sorry to see this happen,” Garant said. “This just shows that nowhere is exempt from gun violence, but we are committed to keeping our village safe.”

She added that code enforcement and the village are working diligently alongside the police department throughout the investigation.

This is an ongoing story. Check back to TBR News Media for updates.