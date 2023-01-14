Ridge man dies in single-vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man in Holtsville on Jan. 14.

Christian Aviles was driving a 2017 Subaru Legacy westbound on the Long Island Expressway, ¼ mile east of Exit 61, when the vehicle struck the center divider at 4:08 a.m. Aviles, 37, of Ridge, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Detectives believe Aviles may have suffered a medical event prior to the crash. The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.