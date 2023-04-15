Man dies in Rocky Point motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a crash that killed a man in Rocky Point on April 14.

Hamilton Bogan was driving a 2013 Nissan Altima when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree in

front of 23 Miller Place/Yaphank Road at approximately 8:15 a.m. Bogan, 37, of Mastic Beach, was

pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652.