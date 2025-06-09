Home Police & Fire Man dies in apparent drowning in Nissequogue
Man dies in apparent drowning in Nissequogue
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the death of a man who was pulled
from the water in Nissequogue on June 8.
Fourth Precinct and Marine Bureau officers responded to a report of a swimmer in distress off of Long
Beach Road at approximately 6:41 p.m. Eric Soloff was pulled from the water a short time later.
Soloff, 63, of Nissequogue, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was
pronounced dead.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-
6392.