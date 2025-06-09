Man dies in apparent drowning in Nissequogue

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the death of a man who was pulled

from the water in Nissequogue on June 8.

Fourth Precinct and Marine Bureau officers responded to a report of a swimmer in distress off of Long

Beach Road at approximately 6:41 p.m. Eric Soloff was pulled from the water a short time later.

Soloff, 63, of Nissequogue, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was

pronounced dead.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-

6392.