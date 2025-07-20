Man dies after being found unresponsive in Medford swimming pool

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating an incident during which a man died after being pulled unresponsive from a residential swimming pool in Medford on July 19.

A 25-year-old man was pulled unresponsive from a backyard swimming pool during a small party at a home on Bloomington Street at approximately 9:35 p.m. The homeowner, who had pulled the man from the water, began performing CPR until Sixth Precinct Patrol officers arrived and took over.

The victim, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was transported via ambulance to NYU Langone Hospital-Suffolk in Patchogue where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392.