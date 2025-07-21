Man critically injured in Coram car crash

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that critically injured a man in Coram on July 20.

Roger Luo was driving a 2022 Honda Accord southbound on Route 112 at the intersection of CR-83 when he struck a 2003 GMC Yukon traveling northeast on CR-83 at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Luo was extracted from his vehicle unconscious by responding Sixth Precinct Patrol officers who performed CPR until an EMTs arrived. The Yukon had overturned and caught fire. The driver, Todd Fontana, and his daughter Roxy Fontana were removed from the vehicle and the fire was extinguished by patrol officers.

Luo, 36, of Fresh Meadows, Queens, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in Critical Condition. Todd Fontana, 48, of Coram, and Roxy Fontana, 16, of Kannapolis, NC, were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Anyone with knowledge of the crash is asked to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.