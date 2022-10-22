Man arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters in Rocky Point

A man with a saw and a catalytic converter was walking in the parking lot of 576 Route 25A at 9 a.m. when the owner of a nearby business observed the man. The witness chased the suspect until he entered the Rocky Point State Pine Barrens Preserve. Seventh Precinct Patrol Units, Aviation and Canine Sections responded. It was determined two catalytic converters had been stolen from a box truck. After a three hour search, Canine Police Officer Matthew Dewitt and his canine, Champ, located Daniel Labbe hiding in the woods.

Labbe, 42, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries and evaluation. Seventh Squad detectives charged with Grand Larceny 4th Degree, Auto Stripping 2nd Degree, Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree, Possession of Burglar’s Tools and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.