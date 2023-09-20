Home Police & Fire Man arrested for spraying pepper spray in Commack store
Suffolk County Police arrested a Bay Shore man on Sept. 19 for allegedly releasing pepper spray inside a Commack business.
Carl Goode walked into Marshalls, located at 6A Henry St., and allegedly released pepper spray into the air at
approximately 6:40 p.m. Goode was arrested near the location at 6:55 p.m.
Nine people were evaluated at the scene, with one being transported to Huntington Hospital. Another
person called 911 from their home and was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay
Shore. Both victims were treated and released.
Goode, 57, of 7A Hemlock Drive, was charged with Unlawfully Possessing or Selling Noxious Material
and Criminal Nuisance 2nd Degree. Goode also had an active warrant.