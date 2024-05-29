Man arrested for selling vape products to minors in Shirley

Suffolk County Police arrested one person on May 29 for selling tobacco & vape products to people under the age of 21 during compliance checks at multiple businesses in Shirley and Mastic. As part of the Suffolk County Police ‘Operation Smoke Out,’ Seventh Precinct Crime Section officers checked nine locations for age compliance related to sales of vape and tobacco products. Violations were found at one.

Mohammed Ahmed Shoaib, 25, of Queens, employed at Shirley Smoke and Cigar, located at 429 William Floyd Parkway, Shirley, was charged with alleged Unlawfully Dealing with a Child. He was issued a Field Appearance ticket and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.