Man arrested for Leandra’s Law following motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police last night arrested a man for Leandra’s Law for driving while allegedly intoxicated with his three children in the vehicle following a crash in Commack.

Ryan McDonald was driving a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder northbound on Townline Road, just south of Old Northport Road, when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a large boulder at approximately 7:10 p.m. McDonald’s three children, a 6-month-old boy, a 3-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, were in the backseat of the Pathfinder. Fourth Precinct police officers responded to the scene and determined McDonald was intoxicated.

McDonald and the children were transported to a local hospital. McDonald was treated for minor injuries. The children were not injured and were released to the custody of their mother at the hospital.

Fourth Squad detectives charged McDonald, 33, of Commack, with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Passenger 15 Years Old or Younger (Leandra’s Law), Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs, and three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He is being held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip Aug. 19.