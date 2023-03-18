Man arrested for DWI in Huntington motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police arrested a man for allegedly driving while intoxicated after a fatal motor vehicle

crash in Huntington on March 18.

Carlos Orellana Mata was driving a Infiniti QX60 eastbound on Route 25, near Verleye Ave., when he drove his vehicle into the rear of a 2019 Volvo tractor trailer traveling eastbound Route 25 at 12:17 a.m. Orellana Mata’s passenger, Leonel Lopez, 23, of East Northport was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of tractor trailer, Ibrahima Doukoure, 38, of Newark, New Jersey was not injured. Orellana Mata, 35, of Bay Shore, was treated and released from Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip.

Orellana Mata was arrested and charged with alleged Driving While Intoxicated. Major Case Unit detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Major Case at 631-852-6553 or Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.