Man arrested for DWI after pedestrian seriously injured in Huntington crash

.Suffolk County Police arrested a Babylon man for driving while intoxicated after a motor vehicle crash seriously injured a pedestrian in Huntington early this morning.

Jorge Alfaro was running westbound across New York Avenue at Carver Street when he was stuck by a southbound 2012 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by Alexander Vargas, at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Alfaro, 28, of Huntington Station, was transported with serious injuries to Huntington Hospital. Vargas, 30, was charged with Driving While Intoxicated. Vargas is a Suffolk County Police officer assigned to the Second Precinct and was off duty at the time of the crash. He was suspended without pay following the crash.

Major Case Unit detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call 631-852-6553.