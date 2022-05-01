Man arrested after stabbing in Port Jefferson

Suffolk County Police arrested a man on Sunday, May 1 after he stabbed another man in Port Jefferson.

Two men were engaged in a verbal confrontation that became physical on Main Street, near Arden Place, when one of the men stabbed the other in the arm at approximately 2 a.m. The victim, who is 20 years old, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Sixth Precinct officers canvassed the area and arrested Nicholas Thornton a short time later. Sixth Squad detectives charged Thornton, 32, of St. James, with Assault 2nd Degree. Thornton is being held at the Sixth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned later today at First District Court in Central Islip.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.