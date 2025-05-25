Man and woman arrested for Leandra’s Law and endangering child in Medford

Police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a young child walking unaccompanied along Express Drive North, between exits 64 and 65, and two adults unconscious in a 2023 Nissan Pathfinder with the engine running in the same location at approximately 10:45 a.m. Officers located the 7-year-old girl unharmed along the side of the road. Her parents, Victor Dominguez and Inosencia Hernandez- Barranco, were located in the vehicle allegedly intoxicated with the car running.

The child was transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

Dominguez, 37, of 634 Narragansett Ave., North Bellport, was charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Passenger 15 Years Old or Younger (Leandra’s Law), Driving While Intoxicated, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Hernandez-Barranco, 35, of 91 Columbus Ave., Central Islip, was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Both are being held overnight for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652.