Making Democracy Work: Educate yourself and vote

By Lisa Scott and Nancy Marr

Presidential election years grab voters’ attention, and attract strong voter turnout. In “odd number” years, such as 2021, local elections predominate. Voters whose top priorities involve improving the communities around them should, in addition to learning more about federal elections, bolster their participation in local politics.

In 2019 less than 30% of registered voters in Suffolk voted for County Executive; thus a minority of eligible voters are making decisions for an entire community. Local elections decide who will make decisions that truly impact our day to day lives and local governments share over $2 trillion of spending power, so voting in local elections can make sure that it’s being spent in a way that represents all interests.

In Suffolk County in 2021, our ballots will include county-wide officials (District Attorney and Sheriff) and our 18 Suffolk County Legislators. Various town offices are also on the ballot, along with judges in various jurisdictions.

You can confirm that you are registered and find the location of your Nov. 2 (election day) polling place at the NYS Board of Elections website voterlookup.elections.ny.gov. To see the races, candidates and propositions on your ballot go to www.vote411.org, click on the “Find What’s on your Ballot” box, and then enter your address. Note that some candidates don’t choose to participate in this nonpartisan website so only their basic information is posted.

Whether you vote absentee, early, or on election day, there will be 5 state-wide proposals on the back (reverse) side of your ballot. The wording of these propositions is lengthy and will be somewhat confusing to many voters, but they are of great importance to all of us. Go to www.vote411.org and once you are on your own ballot page you’ll find comprehensive information including a description of each proposal, the wording on the ballot itself, and the pros and cons for each proposal.

The proposals are all amendments to the NYS Constitution. They include questions on the future of political representation in Albany, environmental protections, easier voter registration and absentee balloting, and how New York’s civil courts function. New York is one of 24 states where proposals must come from legislators only, not directly from the people. Before getting on the ballot, each proposal must be approved by both houses of the legislature, then voted on again in both chambers in the subsequent election cycle. Since New York State Assembly and Senate terms are two years long, it could take between two and four years to pass a ballot measure. If a proposal is approved, it’s effective on Jan. 1, 2022; if it is defeated, it’s scrapped and would have to be reintroduced and passed by the Legislature again to appear on a future ballot. So the “thumbs up” or “thumbs down” decision is in your hands for each proposal.

The deadline for applying for an absentee ballot via mail, fax or online has already passed (it was moved from Oct. 26 to Oct. 18 by the legislature earlier this year). For full details on the absentee ballot process visit the NYS Board of Elections website at www.elections.ny.gov/VotingAbsentee.html

Many voters have already received their actual absentee ballot. Ways to submit the completed ballot are:

1. Put it in the mail ensuring it receives a postmark no later than Nov. 2.

2. Bringing it to the County Board of Elections Office no later than Nov. 2 by 9 p.m.

3. Bringing it to an early voting poll site between Oct. 23 and Oct. 31.

4. Bringing it to a poll site on Nov. 2 by 9pm.

Even if you request or cast and return an absentee ballot, you may still go to the polls and vote in person. The Election Law recognizes that plans change. The Board of Elections is required to check the poll book before canvassing any absentee ballot. If the voter comes to the poll site, on Election Day or during early voting and votes in person, the absentee ballot is set aside and not counted.

All Suffolk County voters have the opportunity to vote early at one of the 12 county designated early voting polling sites between Saturday Oct. 23 and Sunday Oct. 31. For a full list of locations and hours visit suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/BOE/Early-Voting-Sites-11-2-2021. Note that the poll opening and closing times vary for each of the nine early voting dates. No polling places are open on Monday Nov. 1 since the voting machines will be moved from the early voting sites to the election day sites. Don’t hesitate to contact the Suffolk County Board of Elections with any questions at 631-852-4400 or visit them at 335 Yaphank Ave., Yaphank.

Lisa Scott is president and Nancy Marr is vice-president of the League of Women Voters of Suffolk County, a nonprofit nonpartisan organization that encourages the informed and active participation of citizens in government and influences public policy through education and advocacy. Visit www.lwv-suffolkcounty.org or call 631-862-6860.