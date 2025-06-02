Lyla Petroske combines art and altruism in upcoming exhibition at Studio 268

1 of 5

Lyla Petroske, a rising talent in the local art scene, is set to unveil her recent work at Studio 268, located at 268 Main Street in Setauket. Titled The Paintings of Lyla Petroske, the exhibition, opening Saturday, June 7th from 5 to 8 p.m., not only showcases Petroske’s artistic talent but also serves a philanthropic purpose: all proceeds from the show will be donated to Long Island Cares, Inc., The Harry Chapin Regional Food Bank.

Utilizing a variety of mediums including pastel, oil paint, printmaking and mixed media, the Port Jefferson resident who attends The Stony Brook School draws inspiration from her fascination with the shapes and color that appear naturally in nature, as well as those of the human form.

Her featured piece, A Moment with a Stream, is a pastel rendering of a serene scene from the Adirondack Mountains. This work was previously spotlighted at the Reboli Center for Art and History in Stony Brook as part of their Emerging Artist Spotlight, as well as Plein Air Magazine for “Best Plein Air Pastel.”

A student of Mary Jane van Zeijts of Studio 268 for almost 10 years, Petroske has recently been accepted into the prestigious pre-college art intensive program at NYU, where she will study this July. Additionally, the artist is excited to bring her work to Gallery 90 in Center Moriches this August with nine of her peers.

The decision to donate the exhibition’s proceeds to Long Island Cares reflects Petroske’s concern about addressing food insecurity in her community. Long Island Cares, founded in 1980 by singer-songwriter Harry Chapin, is the region’s first food bank, distributing over 14 million pounds of food annually to nearly 400 partner agencies across Nassau and Suffolk Counties. The organization also operates several food pantries and offers programs targeting the root causes of hunger.

Petroske has said that “my ability to fill my life with painting is the biggest blessing, one that I’m often consumed by. I needed to use this exhibit to step out of my bubble and spread love to my struggling neighbors. To be able to paint is a privilege, but to be able to eat is a rudimentary human right.”

In addition to the June 7th opening reception, the exhibition will be open to the public every Sunday of June from 2 to 4 p.m. Visitors will have the opportunity to view and purchase Petroske’s artwork, with the knowledge that their contributions will support Long Island families in need.

For more information, call 631-220-4529.