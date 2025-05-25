Long Island State Veterans Home honors the fallen at annual Memorial Day ceremony

1 of 6 Long Island State Veterans Home at Stony Brook University honored our fallen heroes at their annual Memorial Day ceremony on May 23.

New York State Assemblyman Steve Stern (AD-10), Chairman of the NYS Assembly Veterans’ Affairs Committee, gave the Memorial Day keynote address to veterans and residents and then joined other elected officials in honoring the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in our armed forces with the laying of a memorial wreath. The ceremony included a color guard, firing detail, taps memorial, wreath laying ceremony and “tolling of the bells” memorial service.

The event was also attended by New York State Assemblywoman Rebecca Kassay, New York State Assemblyman Michael Fitzpatrick, New York State Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio, Suffolk County Comptroller John Kennedy, Suffolk County Legislator Chad Lennon, Suffolk County Legislator Nick Caracappa, Suffolk County Legislator Steve Englebright, Town of Brookhaven Councilwoman Jane Bonner, Fred S. Sganga, Executive Director of the Long Island State Veterans Home, Joseph Cognitore representing VFW Post 6249 in Rocky Point, other local elected officials, LISVH veterans and residents, and many veteran service organization members.

The Long Island State Veterans Home at Stony Brook University is a 350 bed skilled nursing facility that also operates a 40-registrant medical model Adult Day Health Care program to care for honorably discharged veterans. Operated under the auspices of Stony Brook Medicine, the LI State Veterans Home is one of a few nursing homes in the country that is fully integrated into the health and educational mission of an academic medical center. Since opening its doors in October 1991, the Long Island State Veterans Home has provided care to more than 15,000 of Long Island’s veterans. For more information, call (631) 444-VETS.