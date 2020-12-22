Long Island Music Hall of Fame to Hold Best of Awards Gala TV Special

1 of 4

The Long Island Music Hall of Fame will host a New Year’s Eve a Best of the Awards Galas TV special on Thursday, Dec. 31 at 9 a.m. The 90-minute show is being presented by Jovia Financial Credit Union and will air simultaneously on News 12 plus (optimum channel 61), Fios (Verizon channel 530) and stream on Facebook Live (facebook.com/news12li).

“We are thrilled to present many highlights from our past Induction Ceremonies in this 90-minute presentation, presented by Jovia Financial Credit Union, and benefiting the Long Island Music Hall of Fame’s educational and scholarship programs,” said Ernie Canadeo, Long Island Music Hall of Fame Chairman. “It is a testament to Long Island’s diverse musical heritage with appearances and performances by so many world-renowned rock, folk, jazz, blues, hip-hop and classical artists. This New Year’s Eve presentation represents a finale to 2020 and a new beginning to live events in the new year.”

The show will be hosted by Zebra Guitarist and Vocalist Randy Jackson and will feature a mix of the best speeches, performances and special moments from past LIMHOF Induction galas from 2006 through 2018.

“I was very surprised and flattered to be asked to host the 2020 LIMHOF “Best of the Award Galas”,” said Randy Jackson, who is hosting the program. “The talent highlighted in this show far exceeds any other “regional” Hall of Fame, in both diversity and world-wide appeal. Back in 2006 I was asked to induct one of my idols, George Gershwin, into the 1st class of the LIMHOF. It is an honor to be back again to help present this retrospective ! ”

The special will also raise money for the LIMHOF music scholarship program and other educational initiatives such as the mobile museum through an auction of various items as well as accepting donations during the program.

The special is sponsored by Jovia Financial Credit Union and produced by LIMHOF. Performances, speeches and behind the scenes with Billy Joel, Debbie Gibson, Joan Jett, Mountain, Johnny Maestro & the Brooklyn Bridge, Little Anthony, Lou Reed, LL Cool J, Taking Back Sunday, Chuck D, Twisted Sister, Clive Davis, Little Steven, Good Rats, BOC, Steve Vai and many more.

“BEST OF AWARD GALAS Artist Listing

Randy Jackson host

Johnny Maestro & the Brooklyn Bridge

Lords of 52nd Street

Uniondale High School Show Choir

Joan Jett

Jen Chapin / DMC

Chuck D

LL Cool J

Kurtis Blow

News 12 clips/interviews (Taylor Dayne, Salt N Pepa)

Little Anthony & the Imperials

Debbie Gibson

Lou Reed

Ramones/Chris & Tina

Dee Snider

David Johansen

Leslie West / Mountain

Leslie West ID

Ritchie Havens

Billy Joel

Peter Tork

Garland Jeffreys

Eric Bloom/Buck Dharma

Roger Waters

Cousin Brucie

LL Cool J

Taylor Dayne

Steven Van Zandt

Dream Theater

Lesley Gore / Connie Stevens

Clive Davis

Taking Back Sunday

Good Rats

Cowsills

Bowzer and friends

Photos courtesy of Long Island Music Hall of Fame