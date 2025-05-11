Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame to screen ‘Screamwalkers’ on May 17

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF), 97 Main St, Stony Brook will welcome Film Director Sean Quincy King for a special screening his latest film, Screamwalkers, on Saturday, May 17th at 1 p.m. The event is part of LIMEHOF’s Monthly Local Filmmakers Series putting the spotlight on Long Island Directors and their films. The event is free with general admission ticket purchase and free to LIMEHOF members.

“Being born and raised here on Long Island, having my work showcased in the LIMEHOF is beyond a dream,” said King, a resident of Huntington. “It is a privilege to be able to make movies and television here on the island near my friends and family, and to have even a small involvement with the LIMEHOF humbles me greatly.”

The film series is sponsored by Rob Eberle of Magnetic Vine and G&R Events. Following the screening, there will be a Q&A penal emceed by LIMEHOF Vice Chairman Tom Needham. Sean King (Director), Glenn McBride Jr. (Actor), Celia Spero (Actor), and Peter Bune Jr. (Producer) are expected to participate.

“The LIMEHOF Local Filmmakers Series is a celebration of the incredible filmmaking talent emerging from our region,” said Needham. “Each month, we showcase the creativity, passion, and dedication of local filmmakers, providing them with a platform to share their work and connect with audiences who appreciate the power of storytelling. This series is an important part of our mission to support the arts and highlight Long Island’s impact on the entertainment industry.”

Sean Qunicy King is an award-winning director, cinematographer, producer and actor whose films and TV credits include the cult classic comedy/horror TV show The Ghouligans! (2005-2015). He is also known for his cinematography work on the award-winning films Night For Day (2008), The Night Never Sleeps (2012), Send No Flowers (2013), and Cigarette Soup (2014). King has also worked as director on many commercials, documentaries, feature and television projects as well, such as Lost Suburbia (2007), This Mortal Coil (2010), and Hunter’s Moon(2015).

Screamwalkers was shot on Long Island in Huntington, Northport, Farmingville, and Setauket and stars actors from Long Island including Elizabeth Davoli, Glenn McBride Jr., Sasha Graham, Andy Rowell, Jason Seidl, Celia Spero, Rose Stark, Will Puntarich, Dino Castelli, Jen Elyse Feldy, Bernard Jackson, Ariann Huether, Ed Huether, Arabelis Griffin, Talia Griffin, Aidan P. Finnegan, Joe Winchell and Matt Weir.

LIMEHOF welcomes nominations of local film directors and movies for consideration to feature in the series. For more information: Contact LIMEHOF Vice Chairman Tom Needham at 631-394-8387.

About Screamwalkers

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt31911908/

From the creators of the cult hit show “The Ghouligans!”, and the renowned haunted attraction “Dark Night Halloween World” comes “Screamwalkers”, an original 90’s style shot-on-video slasher movie.

Synopsis- In the quiet town of Marblehead, a chilling pattern emerges as the body count steadily rises. At the heart of these bizarre killings stands CJ Wyatt (Elizabeth Davoli), a student grappling with the recent loss of her boyfriend, the latest victim of a ruthless murderer.

Each murder among her circle of friends draws the killer ominously closer to CJ. Detective Joe Penny (Glenn McBride Jr.) becomes her sole ally in a police force plagued by dysfunction. Amidst mounting pressure, he races against time, piecing together clues that might lead to the killer’s identity. With every passing day, the list of victims grows, pushing CJ and Penny to confront the terrifying reality of the “Screamwalkers”!

The fresh approach to the production of “Screamwalkers” has been the talk of the micro budget film community for much of 2024. The $12,000 budget allowed minimum time and resources, which made the producers adapt with creativity. The movie runs 65 minutes and was shot using an analog Canon camcorder from 1994. “Screamwalkers” has already won “Best Feature Film” at the Long Island International Film Expo and continues to garner overall very positive reviews from both critics and audiences.