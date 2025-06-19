Long Island Museum to host Arts & Alzheimer’s Conference June 26

The Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook will host the 9th Annual Arts & Alzheimer’s Conference on Thursday, June 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The conference will provide insight, and inspiration, into how the arts can enrich the lives of those with memory loss. The full-day program will feature presentations, activities and performances from local and national experts on how the arts can help increase engagement, and will help attendees discover the vast and enriching opportunities available for individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of memory loss.

“Art and music can play such an important role in engaging and helping those with memory loss, providing a wonderful outlet for self-expression, as well as helping to stimulate positive memories, reduce anxiety and improve mood and social interaction,” said Beth Chiarelli, Assistant Director of Education at LIM, which also offers a series of In the Moment programs designed for those living with memory loss and their care partners.

The event is offered at no cost due to generous anonymous funding, and a complimentary lunch will be provided for all attendees. “We are so pleased to be able to offer this conference to the community, and help raise awareness of how the arts can enhance the quality of life for so many people with memory loss in our community,” said Chiarelli.

Space is limited and pre-registration is required by calling 631-751-0066, ext 211, or emailing [email protected].