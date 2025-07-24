Long Island Museum launches two new exhibits: ‘Gatsby at 100’ and ‘Giants and Gems’

The Long Island Museum in Stony Brook is re-opening its Art Museum on Thursday, July 24 with the launch of two new immersive exhibitions, offering unique new perspectives on both history and art.

Gatsby at 100, which celebrates the centennial year of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby will be on view through October 19, 2025, and Giants and Gems, a unique juxtaposition of the largest and smallest items from LIM’s art, history, and carriage collections, will run through December 21, 2025.

Each exhibition offers museumgoers the opportunity to engulf themselves in unique collections of artifacts with ties to both Long Island and literary history: in the Gatsby exhibition, visitors will be transported into the opulent world of one of the world’s most beloved novels, and through Giants and Gems, they will be able to experience different points of view in art and history, both literally and figuratively.

“Our Gatsby exhibition has been created in celebration of this literary centennial anniversary, and transports visitors into the context of Fitzgerald’s novel and how it has been an enduring source of story-telling over these last 100 years,” said Joshua Ruff, Co-Executive Director, Collections and Programming at The Long Island Museum. “Similarly, our Giants and Gems exhibition will provide visitors with an opportunity to also transport themselves into a new way of viewing art, interacting with works in unusual ways and gaining a new perspective that lends itself to discovery.”

Gatsby at 100

In 1922, F. Scott Fitzgerald (1896–1940), his wife Zelda (1900–1948), and their infant daughter Scottie (1921–1986), moved into a Mediterranean-style house at 6 Gateway Drive in Great Neck. Fitzgerald immersed himself in the local community and created an indelible island of imagination, something that resembled but also caricatured what the North Shore of Long Island actually was in the 1920s.

On April 10, 1925, The Great Gatsby was published by Charles Scribner’s Sons. The novel received mixed reviews and was not an immediate commercial success. However, it has since taken on a much larger significance in literary and popular culture, achieving a place in the canon of great American novels.

The Long Island Museum exhibition, featured in the Art Museum’s Costigan Gallery, will focus on the history of the book’s creation and reception, as well as both the mythology and the reality of the area that it depicted. Objects will include items from private and public collections related to the book, the Gold Coast, and to the Fitzgeralds’ lives, period clothing from the LIM’s collection, Jazz Age artwork, and a well-developed vignette.

Giants and Gems

Giants and Gems: The Largest and Smallest from LIM’s Collection will juxtapose the largest and the smallest works from the LIM’s Art, History and Carriage collections, including fine arts, crafts, costumes, and household objects. On view in the Art Museum’s Main Gallery, visitors will be confronted by the effects of varying scale and consider the way this artistic decision impacts the viewing experience.

When an artist conceives of a new work, one of their first decisions must be about the size of the final piece. Will it be larger than life, enveloping the viewer’s entire field of vision? Or will it be scaled down, forcing both the artist and the viewer to come close to it and treat it delicately? Size and scale are important components in both the intellectual and emotional responses to art.

Taking a recognizable object or figure and dramatically enlarging or miniaturizing it disorients the viewer, allowing a new experience with something familiar. This new perspective lends itself to discovery as the viewer must interact with and view the object in an unusual way, often seeing details and reading meanings missed in the conventional object.

Both exhibits, along with The Triumph of Nature: Art Nouveau from the Chrysler Museum of Art in the History Museum (through Sept. 21) and the world renowned Carriage Museum will be on view on Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. until 7 p.m., and Fridays through Sundays from noon until 5 p.m.

A Smithsonian affiliate, the Long Island Museum is located at 1200 Route 25A in Stony Brook. Admission is $15 adults, $10 seniors and students, free for children under the age of 6. or more information, visit www.longislandmuseum.org.