Long Island Game Farm announces passing of beloved parrot, Buddy

The Long Island Game Farm has announced the passing of their beloved blue-and-yellow macaw, Buddy. He was approximately 50 years old. The sad news was sent out in a press release on June 1.

Buddy came to the Manorville wildlife park and zoo in 1999, and had become one of first animals to greet visitors as they entered the park.

Chela Novak, whose family has owned and operated since 1970, was particularly close with Buddy and gave him a peanut ever day. She recalls he would say “Shut up, Gomez” when a rescued sulphur-crested cockatoo nearby got too loud. Buddy also loved dancing and would raise his wings for “Big Bird.”

Education is a critical element of the Long Island Game Farm’s work, and Buddy, along with fellow parrot species, provided a unique opportunity for visitors to learn more about this intriguing species. He will be missed by game farm staff and visitors alike.