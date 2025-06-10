Long Island FunFest returns to Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood

Long Island’s largest fair, Long Island FunFest, returns to Suffolk County Community College, 485 Wicks Road in Brentwood from June 12 to June 22 with Fireworks by Grucci both Saturday nights, family entertainment, exciting midway rides for all ages (including the largest Ferris wheel on Long Island at 110 feet tall), and favorite fair food for every appetite.

Free with admission:

Circus Murcia (The Globe of Death motorcycle act, high-wire and aerial performers, jugglers, clowns & more)

Big Bee Transforming Robot Car

BMX Freestyle Stunt Show

The Dinosaur Experience

Sandlofer Family Petting Zoo

Fair admission: $5 (free for kids under 36″ tall with a paying adult). Parking is free. Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36″ & taller) are $42 on site ($40 cash price) or online before 5 pm Thurs., June 12 for $29 each, 2/$55 or 4/$99.

Ride tickets are also available at FunFest. Online pre-sale special: $45/50 tickets + 1 free ride. (Rides take multiple tickets each.) The online deal is not valid on Thursday Carload Nights, when unlimited rides and admission are $62 per vehicle ($60 cash) for all legally seat-belted occupants.

Fair hours:5-11 pm weekdays and 3-11 pm Saturday – Sunday. Take Exit 53S off the Long Island Expressway and use the Wicks Road campus entrance. Guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult age 21+.

More information: 866-666-3247 or Long Island FunFest