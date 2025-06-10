Long Island FunFest returns to Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood
Free with admission:
- Circus Murcia (The Globe of Death motorcycle act, high-wire and aerial performers, jugglers, clowns & more)
- Big Bee Transforming Robot Car
- BMX Freestyle Stunt Show
- The Dinosaur Experience
- Sandlofer Family Petting Zoo
Fair admission: $5 (free for kids under 36″ tall with a paying adult). Parking is free. Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36″ & taller) are $42 on site ($40 cash price) or online before 5 pm Thurs., June 12 for $29 each, 2/$55 or 4/$99.
Ride tickets are also available at FunFest. Online pre-sale special: $45/50 tickets + 1 free ride. (Rides take multiple tickets each.) The online deal is not valid on Thursday Carload Nights, when unlimited rides and admission are $62 per vehicle ($60 cash) for all legally seat-belted occupants.
Fair hours:5-11 pm weekdays and 3-11 pm Saturday – Sunday. Take Exit 53S off the Long Island Expressway and use the Wicks Road campus entrance. Guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult age 21+.
More information: 866-666-3247 or Long Island FunFest