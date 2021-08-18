Long Island Comedy Festival returns to Theatre Three

Save the date! Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson hosts the 15th annual Long Island Comedy Festival on Friday, Aug. 27 and Saturday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. Hosted by Paul Anthony, Friday’s comedians include John Santo, Aiko Tanaka, Eric Haft and Chris Roach. Saturday’s comedic line-up includes Talia Reese, Dennis Rooney, Mark DeMayo and Richie Byrne. Tickets are $35 per person per show. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.