Long Island Coalition Against Bullying applauds bell-to-bell cell phone ban in New York State schools

The Long Island Coalition Against Bullying (LICAB) joined New York Governor Kathy Hochul in Farmingdale on May 13 to celebrate the newly announced K-12 bell-to-bell cell phone ban, a major component of the state budget expected to pass in Albany. This first-of-its-kind measure makes New York the largest state in the nation to adopt a school-day cell phone ban, and LICAB hails it as a transformative win for student safety and well-being.

The new policy prohibits student cell phone use throughout the school day – from the first bell to the last – across all New York State public schools. It is designed to reduce distractions, protect students from cyberbullying, and restore in-person connection and focus in classrooms.

At the press conference, LICAB Founder & Executive Director Joe Salamone spoke alongside Governor Hochul to highlight the policy’s impact and the years of advocacy leading to this moment.

“Smartphones are valuable tools, but without limits, they do real harm. We see it every day. Bullying no longer hides in stairways. It happens in group chats, in videos recorded without consent, often memorializing what should have been fleeting moments,” said Salamone. “Today, we begin restoring something essential – real childhood, real social growth, and real community.”

Founded in 2013, LICAB is the region’s only nonprofit solely dedicated to preventing and addressing bullying. The organization has long advocated for statewide protections for students, including its support of last year’s Safe For Kids Act, also championed by Governor Hochul.

Salamone noted the positive impact of similar cell phone restrictions already in place in select schools across Long Island.

“In over 200 classroom visits I made this school year alone, administrators who’ve implemented similar bans estimate an 85% reduction in bullying and peer conflict. The results speak for themselves – this is no longer theory, it’s proven,” he added.

The policy gives local school districts the flexibility to implement the ban in a way that fits their unique communities, while ensuring a uniform standard of safety and focus for all students statewide.

“Come September, students all across New York will walk into schools no longer tethered to the pressures of their phones,” said Salamone. “They will be freer – freer to learn, to connect, and to thrive. This is not just policy, it’s progress. It’s protection. And today, thanks to Governor Hochul, it’s a reality.”

For more information about the Long Island Coalition Against Bullying and its mission, visit www.licab.org.

About LICAB:

The Long Island Coalition Against Bullying is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to emphasizing the importance of bully-free communities on Long Island through education, increased awareness, and therapeutic support for children and families. LICAB’s services include school programming, family advocacy, peer support groups, and community education.