Long Island Cares 10th annual Legislative Pet Food Drive Challenge kicks off in Brookhaven Town

Brookhaven Town Supervisor Ed Romaine will take part in Long Island Cares 10th Annual Legislative Pet Food Drive Challenge. This drive is focused on collecting and providing food for the family members most vulnerable to hunger: our pets. This drive will take place at from March 22 through April 23 at the following drop off locations:

Brookhaven Town Hall, 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville

Brookhaven Animal Shelter, 300 Horseblock Road, Brookhaven

Coram Fire Department, 303 Middle Country Road, Coram

College 101 Resource Center, 290 Main Street, East Setauket

Brookhaven Town Highway Department, 1140 Old Town Road, Coram

Brookhaven Town Parks and Recreation Administration, 286 Hawkins Road, Centereach

Brookhaven Town Vehicle Control, 550 North Ocean Avenue, Patchogue

Suggested donation items include canned dog and cat food, five to ten-pound bags of dry food and treats.

“Many families are struggling to put food on the table, and this means it is also a struggle to feed their beloved pets,” Supervisor Romaine said. “I want to thank Long Island Cares for holding its Annual Legislative Pet Food Drive Challenge and I look forward to seeing how much food is collected.”

For more information, call 631-451-TOWN.