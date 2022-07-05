Locals celebrate nearly 30-year tradition in East Northport

1 of 23

Fr. Thomas Judge Knights of Columbus Council hosted the 29th annual St. Anthony’s Family Feast & Festival before the July 4th holiday weekend.

The event was held at Trinity Regional School in East Northport from June 29 to July 2. Attendees enjoyed rides, games, food, craft beer, live music and more.

The festival also featured the Royal Legacy Circus, Scotto’s Carnival Stage, a Zeppole eating contest on June 30 and a St. Anthony statue procession and fireworks on July 2.

Bob Slingo, vice chairman of the festival, said after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the organizers witnessed record crowds all four nights of the festival.

“This was our most successful St. Anthony’s Family Feast & Festival ever,” Slingo said.