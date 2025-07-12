Local student writers shine in Whaling Museum’s 2025 Sea Glass Fiction Contest

Winning entries to be celebrated at the Museum’s Sea Glass Festival on Sunday, July 20

The Whaling Museum & Education Center, together with contest partner TBR News Media, are proud to announce the winners of the annual Sea Glass Fiction Contest, a creative writing competition for Long Island youth. The contest is designed to inspire students to craft original short stories based on a single image chosen for this year’s contest: a brilliant blue shard of sea glass bearing the partial word “selt.”

Now in its second year, the contest saw more than double the number of entries from the previous year from students in grades 3–12 across Nassau and Suffolk Counties. Writers were encouraged to craft an original short story that connected creatively to the image pictured on the right. Judges evaluated submissions based on originality, relevance to the prompt, story structure, and quality of writing.

This year’s young authors impressed judges with their imaginative storytelling.

“With 100 entries to go through, we were amazed by the range and depth of the stories submitted, from pirates and krakens to stories of memory, friendship, and magic,” said Nomi Dayan, Executive Director of The Whaling Museum. “These writers captured the spirit of sea glass as a fragment of the past washed ashore, reimagined with meaning.”

Select winning stories will be featured in TBR News Media and honored at the Museum’s Sea Glass Festival on Sunday, July 20, from 10am–5pm, where student authors will be recognized for their creativity.

Grades 3–5 Winners:

1st Place: Dean Connolly of Oyster Bay Cove, Grade 4, “A Day at Dewey” — A heartfelt tale in which a shard of sea glass sparks a powerful memory.

2nd Place: Daniel Lam of Huntington, Grade 4, “An Ancient Land” —A rich, mythological world of Eselts Ossie.

3rd Place: Emma Harkinish of Huntington, Grade 5, “The Piece that Deserved to Be Seen” — Personified sea glass struggles with invisibility.

Honorable Mentions:

• Eli Bratshpis of Brookville, Grade 5, “Sea Glass Contest 2025” — Two glass shards mending a fight between brothers.

• Claire Titillo of Glen Head, Grade 4, “Blue” — A hurricane shatters a town.

• Tessa Fields of Nesconset, Grade 3, “The Washed Up Sea Treasure” — A sea goddess guards glass treasure.

• Maggie Rubin of East Williston, Grade 5, “The Kraken” — A tentacled mythological creature causes havoc in Venice!

• Mia Venturino of Floral Park, Grade 5, “The Raging Storm” — A pirate story with broken seltzer bottles in a storm.

• Abhyuday Prasad of Jericho, Grade 5 – “The Man’s Sea Glass” — A humorous story with a SpongeBob-watching character.

Grades 6–8 Winners:

1st Place: Jessica Ye of Cold Spring Harbor, Grade 7, “The Shard of the Sea” — The poetic and profound changes of letting go.

2nd Place: Violetta Young of Cold Spring Harbor, Grade 7, “City of Glass” — Sea glass prompts a mysterious connection to a lost sibling.

3rd Place: Meghan Lefkowitz of Cold Spring Harbor, Grade 7, “Shards” — A girl struggles with family loss.

Honorable Mentions:

• Isla Passavia of Lloyd Harbor, Grade 6, “Unforgiving Ocean” — A sorrowful Titanic story.

• Arsal Mowla of Jericho, Grade 6, “Karma” — Vengeful shards beneath the waves!

• Nora MacConaonaigh of Manhasset, Grade 8, “The Crown Jewel” — A surprise-ending for a found piece of sea glass.

• Asaya Singh Mortman of Halesite, Grade 6, “ The Lucky Charm” — A shard brings new luck to a baseball player.

• Steven Li of Syosset, Grade 6, “Shards of Magic” — Mysterious alchemy under the full moon!

• Olivia Zhang of Jericho, Grade 6, “Sea Glass Prompt” — A shard searches for belonging.

Grades 9–12 Winners:

1st Place: Ariel Nyvall of Centereach, Grade 10, “Winter Water” — Two teens find sea glass which triggers a poignant connection overseas.

2nd Place (tie) Nikith Jannu of Jericho, Grade 11, “The Lost Glassworks” — A shard sparks a tie to family history.

2nd Place (tie) Ashna Shah of Woodbury, Grade 11, “The Sea and the Stars” — Sea glass connects an astronaut’s dreams to her grandmother’s struggle against barriers.

Honorable Mentions:

• Kian Marcus of Plandome, Grade 11, “Life of Sea Glass: Memoirs of Steven Vieux” — The geological journey of a sea glass shard.

• Caroline Dunham of Rockville Centre, Grade 10, “By the Shoreline” — The process of finding sea glass on a Florida beach.

About Sea Glass:

Sea glass is found along shorelines, having begun as discarded glass items on beaches. Through the years, ocean waves polish and tumble glass to form frosted gems.

Sea Glass Festival — July 20

The Whaling Museum & Education Center, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor invites the public to attend its largest event of the year, the Sea Glass Festival on Sunday, July 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The only event of its kind in the state, visitors will enjoy exploring the world of sea glass through crafts, presentations, activities, and vendors, including highlights of this year’s winning entries. All ages are welcome, and advance discount tickets are available at cshwhalingmuseum.org Tickets are also available at the door.

For more information, call 631-367-3418 ext. 12.