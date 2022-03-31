Local dancers to compete at World Irish Championships

Five talented young ladies from the Mulvihill-Lynch Irish Dance Studio of Lake Ronkonkoma are excited to be heading to Belfast, Ireland on April 8 to compete at the 2022 World Irish Dance Championships. This will be the first international competition the studio will be attending in three years.

Pictured are Maggie Webber, 18 from Lake Grove, Tori Corcoran, 17 from Holbrook, Millie Valenti, 10 from Sayville, Kyleigh Pilkington, 15 from Port Jefferson Station, and Leanna Sheridan, 16 from Hauppauge.

We wish them the best of luck!