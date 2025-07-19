Living Lightly: The value of recycling

A Column Promoting a More Earth-Friendly Lifestyle

By John L. Turner

Municipal recycling programs, run by towns on Long Island such as Brookhaven and Smithtown, have been in existence for decades and have prevented countless tons of paper, metal, plastic, and glass from either being landfilled or incinerated but you may have wondered is it worth the bother? The resounding answer is YES!

By participating in town-operated recycling programs you can help reduce impacts to the environment through less energy and water use and reduced water and air pollution. For example, according to the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recycling an aluminum can only takes about 5% of the energy needed to manufacture a new can from raw materials (bauxite ore). Said another way, making a new can from recycled aluminum is 20 times more energy efficient than making a new can from scratch. And it results in a 97% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. Similar benefits to planetary health occur from recycling other recyclable materials. And if the health of your wallet or pocketbook is another motivation, please note that municipalities make money by selling recycling materials to companies that process them, which helps reduce your municipal tax level.

In both towns Wednesday is recycling day on a two week rotating basis in which on one Wednesday it’s paper, cardboard, magazines etc. and the next Wednesday it’s allowable plastics (according to their websites, 1,2 and 5 type plastic in Brookhaven and 1 and 2 in Smithtown) glass (in Smithtown only) and metal, such as the aforementioned aluminum cans. There is a lot of information on both town’s websites devoted to details about their recycling programs.

In addition to basic recycling pick-up, the Towns of Smithtown and Brookhaven often offer events to which you can bring household hazardous waste (such as oil paint), electronic equipment, and shredded paper. You can also find outlets for items no longer wanted such as bicycles.

Recycling makes both environmental sense and economic cents. Please participate!

A resident of Setauket, author John L. Turner is a naturalist, conservation co-chair of the Four Harbors Audubon Society, and Conservation Policy Advocate for the Seatuck Environmental Association.