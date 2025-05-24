Living Lightly: Helping migratory birds

A Column Promoting a More Earth-Friendly Lifestyle

By John L. Turner

Over the past several weeks and continuing now in a diminished fashion, hundreds of millions of birds have been migrating north to their breeding grounds to raise the next generation. Colorful songbirds like warblers, tanagers, thrushes, grosbeaks, vireos, and many other groups are winging their way through the night to reach their desired destinations, using, remarkably, the celestial constellations and the Earth’s magnetic fields to orient themselves and stay on course until they arrive at their breeding grounds.

On their travels these birds face a gauntlet of challenges so the question is: would you like to take a simple step to help ensure they successfully complete their remarkable journeys? Shut off unneeded interior lights or pull down blinds to prevent the light from bleeding outward. Also, and more importantly, turn off exterior lights. A number of studies have documented that lighting confuses and disorients birds just as it does to moths, drawing them into unfriendly environments like developed areas where feral and free roaming pet cats and glass windows are abundant. By reducing the amount of ambient light we can help migrating birds safely reach their nesting sites. Plus, you’ll save a little in energy costs.

A resident of Setauket, author John L. Turner is a naturalist, conservation co-chair of the Four Harbors Audubon Society, and Conservation Policy Advocate for the Seatuck Environmental Association.