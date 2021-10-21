Little Flower Children and Family Services recognized

On Sept. 30, Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker and Suffolk County Legislator Al Krupski presented a proclamation to Little Flower Children and Family Services of Wading River and certificates of appreciation to each of the facility’s almost 300 staff members to thank them for working on the frontlines throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the children and families in the community were able to access much needed services.

The legislators were joined by Corinne Hammons, President and CEO of Little Flower Children and Family Services; Erik M. Ulrich, LCSW-R, ACSW, Clinical Director, Medical and Mental Health Department; Michelle Segretto, Vice President of Residential Services; Lauren Mones, MSW, Interim Chief of Staff and Administrative Director Health Care Management and Services; Taressa Harry, Director of Communications; Steven Valentine, Maintenance Supervisor; Harold Dean, Superintendent of the Little Flower Union Free School District; and Barbara Kullen, Board of Directors Member outside at the Wading River Duck Pond for the presentation.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought many challenges to our service providers, forcing them to adapt and find innovative ways to continue to service those in need,” said Leg. Anker. “Legislator Krupski and I would like to thank all the amazing staff at Little Flower that worked directly on the frontlines each day to provide our children and families with much needed support, at a time that they likely needed it the most.”

“The work that Little Flower does on a day to day, year to year basis is very important,” said Leg. Krupski. “Trying to function in the face of a global pandemic must have been very challenging. Thank you to Little Flower for their hard work, decision making and commitment to their goals. They have set a great example of courage and determination.”

“I am genuinely grateful to Legislator Anker and Legislator Krupski for taking the time to acknowledge and support Little Flower’s remarkable frontline workers and for recognizing the tough and heroic work they do every day in support of those we serve,” said President and CEO of Little Flower Children and Family Services Corinne Hammons.

“They have demonstrated great dedication and commitment to our clients by showing up every day, leaving the safety of their homes, balancing the risk of the pandemic to provide care, comfort, and security. We are thankful and proud of our essential workers. They are the backbone of our organization and the heart of our mission, never missing a beat as they transform caring into action,” added Hammons.