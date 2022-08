The Long Island Symphonic Choral Association (LISCA) invites singers to their first rehearsal for a December concert on Tuesday, September 13 at 7:30 p.m. Directed by Eric Stewart, the exciting program of beautiful music will include works by Mozart, Bach, Lauridsen, Whitacre, Monteverdi, Rutter and more. Please call 631-751-2743 or 631-751-0630 for location and further details.