LIRR suspends some trains for rail testing on Port Jefferson Branch

Several trains will be temporarily suspended on the Port Jefferson Branch for two days, according to the Long Island Rail Road.

Service will be suspended from 10:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, and Wednesday, May 10, between Huntington and Port Jefferson in both directions. Buses will be available for customers. LIRR recommends travelers plan for approximately 30 to 40 minutes of additional travel time in either direction.

LIRR is conducting its Sperry Testing along the branch. The rail testing program is part of an annual track maintenance program to ensure infrastructure is in good repair.

Work is weather dependent, dates are subject to change to take advantage of favorable conditions.