LIPA Board appoints Carrie Meek Gallagher as Chief Executive Officer

The Long Island Power Authority (LIPA) Board of Trustees has appointed Carrie Meek Gallagher as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 7. Ms. Gallagher brings over twenty-five years of leadership experience in public service, energy regulation, and environmental policy, with a deep focus on Long Island and New York State. She has over a decade of direct management and leadership experience in the utility sector.

Ms. Gallagher succeeds John B. Rhodes, who has served as LIPA’s Acting CEO since March 2024. The Board expressed its gratitude to Mr. Rhodes for his steady and principled leadership during a period of transition and his continued commitment to public service.

“Carrie Meek Gallagher is a seasoned utility executive with deep Long Island roots and a proven ability to lead complex organizations. Her expertise in energy, environmental stewardship, and public policy will help LIPA deliver value to our customers. I thank John Rhodes for his service to LIPA’s customers and leadership over the past year and a half, and look forward to welcoming Carrie to the LIPA team,” said Tracey Edwards, Chair of the LIPA Board of Trustees.

Ms. Gallagher currently serves as the Director of the Long Island Office for the New York State Department of Public Service, where she oversees regulatory oversight of LIPA and PSEG Long Island. In that role, she has helped ensure affordable electric rates, system reliability, and alignment with New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA).

Previously, she served as Acting Deputy Secretary for Energy and Environment in the Executive Chamber, where she managed government operations and policy for 12 agencies, over 5,000 employees, and a $2 billion budget, including oversight of LIPA, NYPA, NYSERDA, and DPS. Gallagher also served as Incident Commander for New York’s COVID-19 testing operations at Stony Brook, showcasing her operational acumen and crisis management experience.