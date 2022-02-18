The Long Island Museum, 1200Route 25A, Stony Brook welcomes families for Winter Break Fun in the Carriage Museum on Thursday, Feb. 24 from noon to 3 p.m.

Step back in time and explore their world class carriage collection! You’ll see amazing vehicles that show you what the world was like before cars! Docents will be onsite to share information, hands-on objects, and activities. All ages are welcome and admission is FREE!

*Please note, the Carriage Museum will be the only building open this day due to exhibition installation in other buildings.

Covid safety protocols remain in effect; physical distancing will be required and all visitors over the age of 2 must wear face masks while indoors. The LIM follows CDC-prescribed cleaning protocols for all buildings.

For more information, visit www.longislandmuseum.org.