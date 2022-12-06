LIGMC presents ‘A Visit from St. Nick and A Rockin’ Holiday’ concerts Arts & EntertainmentCommunityEventsHolidaysMusicTimes of Huntington-NorthportVillage Times Herald by Press Release - December 6, 2022 0 20 Photo courtesy of LIGMC Gather ‘round the fire with the Long Island Gay Men’s Chorus (LIGMC) this holiday season for “A Visit from St. Nick and a Rockin’ Holiday!” During concerts set for 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at Stony Brook, 380 Nicolls Road, East Setauket, and 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 12 Prospect St., Huntington, LIGMC will be serving yuletide storytime realness as it presents a wide-spanning musical revue of favorites and a fabulous glitter-flecked musical retelling of “Twas the Night Before Christmas.” “Since September, this merry band of choristers has been making our lists and checking them twice as we prepare to bring you a musical celebration of the most wonderful time of the year,” Bradley Meek, President of the LIGMC Board of Directors, said. “We hope that you’ll be able to join us for the concerts that we crafted with the hopeful, joyous and sparkling spirit of the season in mind.” It’s been a busy season for LIGMC, which will celebrate its 15th anniversary this spring. On Saturday, Nov. 5, LIGMC commemorated the 100th anniversary of LGBTQ icon Judy Garland’s birth with its “Over the Rainbow – Songs of Pride, Rainbows and Judy Garland” cabaret at the Sayville VFW Post 433. Following the conclusion of its concert series, LIGMC members are set to have a Manhattan encore on Tuesday, Dec. 13 when they are scheduled to perform selections from the concert at the InterContinental New York Barclay hotel. “Not only is it always a joy to work with such an enthusiastic and committed group of singers, it’s especially rewarding to see our Chorus has continued to grow larger and stronger since we began performing again last winter,” LIGMC Artistic Director Jeanette Cooper said. “If you’ve never seen LIGMC perform, ‘A Visit from St. Nick and a Rockin’ Holiday’ is a great time to experience the eclectic and jubilant spirit that makes this group so special!” Tickets are $25 and are available for purchase at the door or online at http://www.ligmc.org/concerts. About the Long Island Gay Men’s Chorus (LIGMC) The Long Island Gay Men’s Chorus is a voluntary, not-for-profit, community-based organization that provides diverse audiences with high-quality choral performances and musical experiences. LIGMC uses music to unite the LGBTQ community, fight prejudice and discrimination, affirm the contributions of the LGBTQ community to the region’s cultural life.