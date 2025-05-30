LIGMC celebrates Pride season with upcoming ‘Broadway – Our Way’ concerts

The Long Island Gay Men’s Chorus (LIGMC) is getting ready to deliver “one singular sensation” to its audience this June as it presents their “Broadway – Our Way” pride concert series.

Performances are set for Sunday, June 8 (5:30 p.m., immediately following Long Island Pride) at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 12 Prospect St., Huntington; Friday, June 13 (8 p.m.) on Freeport’s Nautical Mile at the Sparkle on Stage Community Arts Center, 195 Woodcleft Avenue, Freeport; and Saturday, June 14 (8 p.m.) at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at Stony Brook, 380 Nicolls Road, Setauket/E. Setauket.

With one month to go until showtime, LIGMC’s members are hard at work on selections from modern favorites like “Wicked,” “Kinky Boots” and “Hairspray” along with standards from “Les Misérables,” “Pippin,” “Annie Get Your Gun” and more.

“As we ‘give our regards to Broadway,’ this pride concert season comes at a time when the healing and unifying power of music is more needed than ever in the world around us,” said Bill McCarthy, President of the LIGMC Board of Directors. “Watching my brothers in song put in the work week after week fills me with tremendous pride, and I know that their efforts will make these concerts ones that won’t soon be forgotten.”

Highlights of LIGMC’s 17th season so far include the sold-out “As Seen on TV” drag brunch at VFW Post 433 in Sayville; LIGMC is also set to march and sing at the 35th annual in Huntington’s Heckscher Park on Sunday, June 8.

“One of the defining traits that the men of LIGMC share is not just that they take their music seriously, but how they have serious fun as they hone their craft – and that is a beautiful thing,” said LIGMC Artistic Director Jeanette Cooper. “I encourage you to come see what I’m talking about for yourself at an upcoming performance this June!”

Tickets are $25 and are available for purchase at the door or online at http://www.ligmc.org/concerts.

About the Long Island Gay Men’s Chorus (LIGMC)

The Long Island Gay Men’s Chorus is a volunteer, not-for-profit, community-based organization that provides diverse audiences with high-quality choral performances and musical experiences. LIGMC uses music to unite the LGBTQ+ community, fight prejudice and discrimination, foster a welcoming and inclusive space for LGBTQ+ individuals to be their authentic selves and explore their diversified interests, and affirm the contributions of the LGBTQ+ community to the region’s cultural life.