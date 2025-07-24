Letters to the Editor: July 24, 2025

To Congressman LaLota: support investment in dementia research

There are three important acts set before Congress. They will affect 7 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease and 12 million caregivers. First is the National Institutes of Health Alzheimer’s and dementia research. We must increase research funding and invest in the dementia infrastructure. An additional $113 million in Fiscal Year 2026 is needed. Sustained federal investment will accelerate innovation, leading to new and better treatments and means of prevention.

The Alzheimer’s Screening and Prevention Act would be a pathway for Medicare coverage of FDA approved blood biomarker screening tests. This will dramatically improve early detection capabilities for Alzheimer’s. Accelerating Access to Dementia and Alzheimer’s Provider Training Act will give essential training to primary care providers. People concerned with their cognitive abilities can receive timely diagnosis, care and support from providers they know,

I am asking Congressman Nick LaLotta (R-NY1) and all representatives to support and approve these vital acts. Now is the time to do more, not less.

Ira Kleiner

Middle Island

Thank you Assemblywoman Kassay!

I write today to extend my deepest gratitude to our amazing Assemblywoman Rebecca Kassay (D, 4-Port Jefferson). In the current political climate, and the uncertain times we will continue to experience here in New York State, it is extremely reassuring to know that the 4th District is represented by a dedicated and worthy individual.

During Ms. Kassay’s short tenure in the Assembly, I have sought her assistance twice for issues regarding two separate state agencies. In both instances, she and her staff were promptly respondent, worked earnestly to assist in my endeavors and communicated straight through to resolution. I was truly pleased with the care and attention that were expressed and so very proud to have elected a representative who puts her constituents first. It was reminiscent of the days when the district was represented by Steve Englebright, who thankfully still represents us at a county level.

Rebecca Kassay personifies what it means to be a representative for the people. Unlike many of the officials that hold offices at various levels of government on Long Island, I am confident that she has our interests at heart and will fight the good fight for all New Yorkers.

Thank you, Ms. Kassay for all that you do.

Stefanie Werner

East Setauket

An open letter to the community

As stated on the Setauket Neighborhood House website:

In 1918 The Old Field industrialist, Eversley Childs (Bon Ami Cleanser) and his wife, Minnie, purchased the property and together with an endowment, presented it to the community. Mr. and Mrs. Childs provided funds for the addition of the Ballroom. It is administered by the Setauket Neighborhood Association and it has since served as a community meeting house.

I would like to bring your attention to what was “a community meeting house” open to all community members and used free of charge by the community. The current state of affairs of the Setauket Neighborhood House (SNH) has slowly and I feel determinately, drifted away from the original purpose of the house.

Of course, bills need to be paid, liabilities are an issue and society is a bit different then it was back in the early 1900s. Reasonable usage fees are expected when using the house. Until recently, nonprofits were being charged to use the house.

Community programs, whether paid by entrance fee or free have not been offered to the community in over 10 years. I was on the board for two years as the “Event programmer and community liaison.” Nothing was ever approved. When I proposed teen programs like Battle of the Bands, open mic, game night or food and fundraising events, the board LOUDLY opposed. I feel strongly that the Neighborhood House should be offering our young community members a place to showcase their talents and have fun in a beautiful and safe location.

And now they have been caught spying on us. Nothing they say can excuse this highly illegal act of defying the right to assumed privacy when using a room for a private meeting. Their distrust for our community is palpable.

The SNH bylaws state quite clearly that the president and vice president can only be reelected by other board members for two subsequent terms. They never have a proper vote. They basically keep voting themselves in and do not advertise open positions to the community. When I asked them about that they asked in effect “What? You think an outsider can come in and do this job?”

Yes, I feel incredibly confident that there are MANY community members who could help steer the SNH in a more progressive, community-minded direction. The president and many others on the board have been at the helm for over 13 years.

We should expect to hold meetings that are not audio- or video- recorded, bring back family and children’s programs like they used to offer. The board needs to do what the original purpose of the house states. They should step aside to let 2025 replace 1918. Anyone interested in running for this board can go the Setauket Neighborhood House website and contact the house manager for information. They hold monthly meetings on the third Tuesday of each month.

Susan Blake

Setauke

