Letters to the Editor: July 10, 2025

LaLota’s vote to cut health care hurts Suffolk County

Congressman Nick LaLota (R-NY1) voted in favor of the One Big Beautiful Bill, which contains a multitude of cuts to Medicaid and other safety net programs on July 3. He framed his vote as targeting waste, fraud and abuse while delivering meaningful tax relief in the form of an increased SALT deduction cap. What LaLota fails to mention is that the cap reverts to the $10,000 limit in 2030, delivering no permanent relief to Long Islanders. This is a Pyrrhic victory, and one that will cost our communities jobs, hospitals and health care services.

According to Medicaid Matters our congressional district alone is to lose over one billion dollars in funding. Despite LaLota’s claim that documented immigrants will not be affected by the cuts, this legislation eliminates coverage for documented immigrants under New York State’s Essential Plan. In the case of undocumented immigrants they have never been able to receive federal Medicaid funding except in limited circumstances as outlined under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act. In order to accomplish his goal of excluding undocumented immigrants from state-funded Medicaid coverage LaLota voted to fine New York and 13 other states that offer limited coverage to undocumented immigrants.

LaLota also touted work requirements for Medicaid recipients as a way to cut costs. Work requirements are ineffective and lack data to support them. Georgia and Arkansas currently have work requirements for Medicaid recipients which have led to no increase in employment. They did, however, lead to thousands of people losing their health coverage. The majority of Medicaid recipients already work and are eligible based on income. Disabled people who are not approved for Supplemental Security Income will need to provide medical documentation every six months to certify their disability. This paper work is a significant administrative burden for providers and discourages providers from accepting Medicaid. This is further exacerbated by cuts to state-directed payments, which are enhanced rates of payment to hospitals to protect access to care and improve quality of care.

According to the Fiscal Policy Institute approximately 215,000 New Yorkers will lose their jobs in health care, and 1.5 million New Yorkers will lose their health insurance. Hospitals and nursing homes will be unable to absorb these cuts, including those in Suffolk County. Commercial insurance can only go so far if hospitals and providers cannot afford to keep their doors open. Our access to health care was traded for 30 pieces of silver, or in this case, a temporary tax deduction

Kathryn Twomey, LCSW

Port Jefferson Station

The North Country Peace Group is misguided

I cannot help but respond to Bruce Barry’s invitation to join the Orwellian-named North Country Peace Group, which stands for anything but. I came up in the 1960s, and am wholly familiar with the Weathermen, the Frankfurt School, Rules for Radicals and much more. Kudos to the aging Boomers of my generation, still “fighting” still “marching” and still searching for that worker’s paradise that never materialized in 1970. Nowadays, with social media and the internet, pamphleteering is a thing of the past. The elders can now reach legions of proto-anarchists within minutes.

Always party before country, Mr. Barry promotes “say no to war, and “lessen the threat of nuclear proliferation worldwide.” Yea, right. If one hates war and nukes, they would not be constantly on the wrong side of history. Progressives, formerly known as Democrats, are consistent bringers of war, with Ukraine and the full-scale attack on Israel being but the latest examples. Equitable world? No such thing. Want equity? Join Actor’s Equity. Equity in sociopolitical terms is best enjoyed in totalitarian regimes. Try Cuba, North Korea or Venezuela, for starters, where misery and despair are doled out “equitably“ to all, regardless of education or background.

NCPG supports Black Lives Matter too? Super. BLM is a violent, anarchistic RICO gig who, after years of rioting and terror, benefited approximately 6 black people, shakedown millionaires all. The United Nations? Forget about it. A morally bankrupt organization with sick regimes such as China, Russia and Somalia on the Security Council? Peace and justice, my foot. NCPG, their benefactors and affiliates such as Antifa and “The Squad” are the only “threats to democracy“ I see. We’ve been dragged so far into the gutter by Democrat scum, Progressive scum Stalinists, that when an idiot rips down a Pride flag, it’s a felony hate crime, yet spitting on burning or urinating on our American Flag in downtown L.A. is peachy-keen. I’m no Republican, but I’ll stick with God, Trump and ICE over anarchy, Marx and murder.

Michael Meltzer

Old Field