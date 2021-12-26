Let’s Talk … Real Estate: What you should keep in the back of your mind Arts & EntertainmentColumnsReal Estate by Michael Ardolino - December 26, 2021 0 16 METRO photo By Michael Ardolino Michael Ardolino The new year is around the corner. Many homeowners yearning for a fresh look may think about renovating their homes or making small changes to their house. Here’s a piece of advice — always keep in mind that you will sell your home one day. With the market staying steady for sellers, it may be sooner than later. Stay relevant Even if you’re not thinking of selling your home currently, when painting, buying new fixtures, working on the outside, or making any change, stay up to date with the latest trends. There are plenty of ways to find looks that are pleasing to you while you’re living in the house and still trendy. One day when you are ready to sell your home, you’ll be glad you did. It will mean less time and money to get it ready for market. The first step is to check out popular social media apps such as Pinterest and some home decor websites or magazines. Some beautiful colors are trending for 2022. For those who like a bright pop of color, purple will be a hot one. It works best in pillows or select pieces and the color pairs well with neutrals or a jewel tone such as red. Green is becoming another popular choice. The color is an earthy tone that is ideal for walls, and just like taupe, warm browns and off-whites, it works well with various decors. Be bold with furniture and home decor items and mix materials such as metal, stone, wood and different fabrics to add an inviting look to a room. Homes with kitchens that open into a living or family room are very popular. At the same time, today’s buyers like to see some definition between areas so consider a kitchen island or area rug in the dining room. As you walk around your house, remember with more work-from-home options and many people still exercising at home, setting up a room or area that can be identified as office space, a study room or yoga studio is still big. Remember your ceilings when updating your home, too. Textured ceilings are dated so work on replacing popcorn, textured or stucco to freshen up your home. Breath of fresh air One of the biggest trends over the last couple of years has been the growing appreciation for the outdoors and fresh air. No matter what time of year it is, you can think about creating a yard that is an oasis for you and future occupants with luscious gardens, or fun additions such as fire pits and porch swings. Takeaway Many sellers who real estate professionals have staged or painted for often comment, “Why didn’t I do this sooner so I could have enjoyed it! Now I don’t want to move!” You don’t have to be selling your house in the next few months to keep your home market-ready while still enjoying it yourself. You also never know when the opportunity to sell will arrive. Over the last couple of years, many people who weren’t even thinking of selling decided to do so to take advantage of the seller’s market or because a person or real estate professional reached out to them and asked them to consider selling. Next year is going to be an exciting one in real estate, and I look forward to sharing with you more tips plus market news in this column during 2022. So, let’s talk. Michael Ardolino is the Founder/Owner-Broker of Realty Connect USA.