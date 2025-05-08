Let’s Eat: Ways to make Mom’s day extra special

By Heidi Sutton

Don’t let Mother’s Day pass by as just another day on the calendar. Make this year’s celebration a true ode to the moms in your life with some extra special touches like a homemade dessert and beyond.

Give Her the Day Off

Whether she’s the culinary expert of the home or cooking is usually a team effort, make sure her day is one of rest and relaxation while you handle kitchen duties from prep to cleanup. You could bake her favorite treats, prepare a special breakfast in bed or make her a delicious dessert like Blueberry Torte. This recipe is always a hit in my family and I’m sure it will be with yours too.

Create a Personalized Card

Add a special final touch to an already memorable morning with a thoughtful card and handwritten message. Get the kiddos involved and create a card from scratch with construction paper, colored pencils, markers and more for a homemade gift she’ll cherish. If you didn’t fall from the artistic tree, don’t fret — a storebought card means all the same when paired with a heartfelt message that conveys your love.

DIY Gifts

Handmade gifts often hold special sentimental value and show you put thought and effort into creating something unique just for your mom. You could try making a homemade candle or bath bombs, a hand-painted picture frame or a personalized scrapbook filled with cherished memories. Alternatively, you can create a customized coupon book with vouchers for things like a homemade dinner or day of pampering. Get creative and have fun with your DIY gift — your mom is sure to appreciate the sentiment behind it.

Add Flowers

Flowers are a timeless Mother’s Day gift for a reason. They provide pops of color on dining room tables, kitchen counters, end tables or even nightstands. Consider mom’s favorite spot in the house and place them within eyeshot for a frequent reminder of how much she’s appreciated.

Regardless of how you choose to celebrate, mom will appreciate the extra effort to make her day special.

Blueberry Torte

YIELD: Makes 8 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons flour, divided

1/8 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons plus 1/4 cup sugar, divided

1 stick unsalted butter, lightly softened

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar or white vinegar

3 pint baskets of blueberries, divided

1/8 teaspoon cinnamon

DIRECTIONS:

Line a 9” springform pan with parchment paper. In medium bowl, mix one cup flour, salt and two tablespoons sugar. Cut in butter until mixture resembles course crumbs. Sprinkle with vinegar. Shape into dough and with floured fingers, press into springform pan, one inch up the sides of the pan. Add 3 cups blueberries.

Mix together 2 tablespoons flour with 1/4 cup sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle over blueberries. Bake at 375 F for 50 to 60 minutes, until crust is browned and filling is bubbling.

Remove from oven to rack. Sprinkle with two cups blueberries, pressing carefully with a fork to get an even layer. Cool. Serve with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.