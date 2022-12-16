Let’s Eat: ‘Tis the season for gingerbread cookies Arts & EntertainmentColumnsCookingFood & DrinkHolidays by Heidi Sutton - December 16, 2022 0 4 METRO photo By Heidi Sutton Tradition plays a big role during the holiday season. Food is at the center of many families’ traditions, which may include big family dinners and Sunday brunches together. Holiday baking sessions also hold a sacred spot in many households. Such sessions are a great opportunity for adults and children to have some fun in the kitchen and create some tasty treats the whole family can enjoy. Baked goods devotees may find it hard to imagine the holidays without gingerbread, and this recipe for “Soft Glazed Gingerbread” from Elisabeth M. Prueitt and Chad Robertson’s Tartine cookbook (Chronicle Books) can ensure the whole family enjoys this holiday season staple. Soft Glazed Gingerbread YIELD: Makes 12 to 20 cookies INGREDIENTS: Dough 3 3⁄4 cups all-purpose flour 1 tablespoon cocoa powder 4 teaspoons ground ginger 11⁄2 teaspoons ground cloves 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon 1⁄2 teaspoon baking soda 1 teaspoon salt 11⁄4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 1 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature 3⁄4 cup plus 2 tablespoons granulated sugar 1 large egg 1⁄2 cup dark molasses 2 tablespoons light corn syrup Glaze 1 cup confectioners’ sugar 2 tablespoons water DIRECTIONS: To make the dough, stir together the flour, cocoa powder, ginger, cloves, cinnamon, baking soda, salt, and pepper in a mixing bowl. Set aside. Using a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter on medium-high speed until creamy. Slowly add the granulated sugar and mix on medium speed until the mixture is completely smooth and soft. Add the egg and mix well. Add the molasses and corn syrup and beat until incorporated. Add the flour mixture and beat on low speed until a dough forms that pulls away from the sides of the bowl and all the ingredients are well incorporated. Remove the dough from the bowl, flatten it on a large piece of plastic wrap into a rectangle about 1 inch thick, cover the dough with the plastic wrap, and refrigerate overnight. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper on a nonstick liner. Unwrap the dough and place on a floured work surface. Roll out the dough 1⁄3-inch thick, lightly dust the top with flour, press your cookie molds over the dough, and then cut out the shapes with a small knife and place on the prepared baking sheet, spacing them about 1 inch apart. Bake the cookies until lightly golden along the sides but still soft to the touch in the centers, 7 to 15 minutes. The timing will depend on the size of the individual cookies, or if you have made a single large patterned piece that will be cut after baking. While the cookies are baking, prepare the glaze. In a small bowl, whisk together the confectioners’ sugar and water until smooth. When the cookies are ready, remove from the oven and let cool in the pan on a wire rack for about 10 minutes. Then, while the cookies are still warm, using even strokes, brush a light coat of glaze on the top of each cookie, evenly covering it. Let the cookies cool completely. When the glaze dries, it should leave a shiny, opaque finish. The cookies will keep in an airtight container in a cool place for about 2 weeks. Do not freeze.